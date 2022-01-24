Semi-truck targeted with shotgun while driving westbound through Snoqualmie Pass

by Dylan Carter

Images courtesy of WSP

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is looking for the driver and/or occupant of a white passenger car who is accused of firing a shotgun at a semi-truck while traveling on I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass last Friday.

According to an alert from the State Patrol, a semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-90 near milepost 32 on Jan. 21 when the side of their vehicle was struck by bullets. This occurred roughly 20 miles west of the summit—somewhere between the North Bend area and the S.R. 18 interchange.

Authorities say that the shots struck the side door of the semi-truck and pierced the inside, causing damage interior of the vehicle. Upon immediate investigation, WSP Troopers confirmed that the truck driver managed to avoid any injuries during the altercation.

In fact, the victim told WSP investigators that they observed a passenger pulling a shotgun back into their vehicle after they heard gunshots. It’s unclear whether they fired on the instruction of the driver or felt compelled to fire the gun themselves.

Further details are limited at this point in their investigation, but WSP Troopers ask that any community members or Snoqualmie Pass commuters with information on this shooting contact them immediately.

You may do so by reaching out to Detective Olsen by emailing Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued when further details are revealed by the WSP investigation.

