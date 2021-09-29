Semi-truck tips over at Ellensburg roundabout, blocking all traffic

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Ellensburg Police Department, Facebook

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Avoid the area of W University Way and W Dolarway Drive west of Central Washington University on Wednesday afternoon as local authorities are on the scene of a rollover accident with a semi-truck blocking the roadway.

According to a Facebook post from the Ellensburg Police Department, there may be an extended traffic issue at this roundabout, where a massive semi-truck tipped over and is blocking the road.

Authorities ask that commuters avoid the west interchange as a result of this accident. They advise that anyone passing through the area choose an alternate route.

Traffic crews, medics, police, and Washington State Troopers are on the scene assessing damage; assisting injured individuals, and directing traffic away.

At this time, it’s unclear how many people were injured as a result of this accident, but at least one person was hurt.

The site of this accident is approximately three miles west of the CWU campus and is just inside the western boundaries of the City of Ellensburg; within close proximity of the Yakima River.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are announced.

