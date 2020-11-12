Semi-truck tumbles into river near Leavenworth











CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. – A semi-truck and trailer crashed into a river near Leavenworth on Thursday morning.

RELATED: Leavenworth cancels 2020 Christmas Lighting Festival

According to Trooper John Bryant, around 8 a.m. the driver was traveling west through Tumwater Canyon when, for reasons under investigation, he veered off of SR-2 and into the river.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, but the truck could be seen in pictures with its passenger door submerged in the water.

RELATED: Annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign reminds people to buckle up or face a fine

Trooper Bryant said the trailer was empty and a crew was en route to help remove the vehicle. He said a full closure of SR-2 might be necessary as they get to work.

WSDOT indicated that drivers can use the Chumstick Highway and SR 207 to get around the crash site. They say there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Find more local news here.