YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s time to send letters to Santa, and the City of Yakima is trying to make that as easy as possible for families across the city this holiday season.

For the second year in a row, the city is hosting its drive-thru Letters to Santa event at the City’s Public Works facility. It will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 19 at 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.

This live event will feature a special mailbox for letters headed to the North Pole. Additionally, the event will feature holiday music, treats including activity sets, candy, and gloves for children, and special guest appearances from the Yakima Christmas Trucks and Mrs. Claus herself.

City officials offered the following directions for anyone planning to attend this free event with their loved ones:

Approach the Public Works facility off of 16 th Avenue onto J Street heading west.

Avenue onto J Street heading west. Turn left on 21 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard

Turn right into the Public Works parking lot.

After driving through the event, exit the parking lot and turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard

Signs will be in place directing traffic. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic flow. Those not participating in the event are encouraged to avoid the area if possible due to potential traffic delays. If a participant approaches from the west on Fruitvale Boulevard, they will be directed to turn left on 20th Avenue, left on J Street and left on 21st Avenue.

Light up your child’s night with Christmas inflatables and holiday spirit from the City of Yakima.

