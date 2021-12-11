‘Tis the season for holiday tidings and Christmas decorations, which is why KAPP KVEW and YakTriNews want to see how you’re lighting up your home!

That’s right—we’re calling on views from across the Mid-Columbia and beyond to send in your favorite photo of your holiday decorations. All it will take are a few simple sets, which we’ll outline below.

Click on the following link: https://yaktrinews.secondstreetapp.com/2021-holiday-decoration-showcase/ Press the green button that says “enter your own!” Upload your image with a name and caption Fill out just a little bit of information about yourself Return on December 16 to vote for your favorite decorations!

Some of the best holiday decorations will be showcased here on our website, YakTriNews.com! Plus, the best of the best have a chance to appear live on our morning program, Good Morning Northwest!

And don’t forget to celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas with KAPP KVEW and Coca-Cola of Yakima & Tri-Cities! We’ve teamed up to give away daily prizes as thanks to all of the community members who follow our work to keep informed about the region.

