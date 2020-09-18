Send us your ‘Raise the Flag’ video and be featured on Good Morning Northwest!

Monica Petruzzelli

Would your student like to be featured on TV while honoring the flag?

To honor America and our flag, Archibald’s in Kennewick presents ‘Raise The Flag’ each morning on Good Morning Northwest.

In the past, we’ve featured classrooms doing the Pledge of Allegiance. This year, because the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping kids away from classrooms, we’re asking for our viewers to send us videos to be featured.

All you have to do is take a video of your child (cell phone video is fine!) with their right hand over their heart reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and we’ll share that clip with viewers on Good Morning Northwest.

Once you’ve recorded your video email it to pledge@kappkvew.com