Senior citizen, Kennewick woman hurt in car crash near Burbank

by Dylan Carter

BURBANK, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized after an elderly driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into another driver just east of the Burbank city limits on Tuesday morning.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident was reported around 11:29 a.m. on September 7. Authorities say that a 76-year-old Burbank woman was driving north at S.R. 124 at the same time that a 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was heading east on S.R. 124 at Lake Road.

WSP Troopers determined that the elderly woman turned when she should’ve yielded, colliding with a 2019 Ford Escape in the process. This was a two-car accident in which each vehicle was deemed totalled at the scene of the crash.

Two people were injured and transported to Lourdes Health in Pasco for medical evaluations and treatment: The elderly driver from Burbank and a 49-year-old passenger from Kennewick, who was in the Ford Escape when it was hit.

An investigation from the State Patrol confirmed that impairment from alcohol and/or drugs did not play a factor in this accident. No further details regarding the current condition of either injured individual have been revealed at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

