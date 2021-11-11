Separate collisions back up S.R. 240 from Kennewick to Richland

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Avoid S.R. 240 in the Tri-Cities if possible on Wednesday night: Two separate collisions have backed up traffic significantly as Washington State Troopers rush to clear the roadway.

The Washington State Patrol confirms that two separate accidents occurred near George Washington Way in Richland on Wednesday night. These accidents are causing heavy traffic delays as far as Kennewick with multiple lanes blocked near the crash site.

One of these crashes involved two cars and another involved four separate vehicles. Multiple occupants of these vehicles are injured, but the State Patrol has not confirmed any fatalities as of 6:45 p.m. on November 10.

The State Patrol does not have a timetable for how long the response will take. They are awaiting emergency responders with heavy machinery to properly clear damaged cars from the roadway to free up the flow of traffic.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

