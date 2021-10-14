September marks new peak of Oregon COVID-19 deaths

by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least 610 Oregonians died from COVID-19 complications in September, marking the highest fatality count of any month of the pandemic.

The death tally increased Wednesday as the Oregon Health Authority announced 1,278 cases and 33 more fatalities connected to COVID-19, including 15 deaths in September, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

State data shows that pushed last month’s total beyond the prior record of 606 deaths set in December.

The highly transmissible delta variant drove a summer COVID-19 surge in people who were mostly unvaccinated. Oregon’s deadliest span from 2020 occurred before vaccines were widely available.

Deaths have slowed in October but remain on pace to be at least the sixth highest of the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, Oregon has reported 346,480 confirmed or presumed infections and 4,117 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the nation.

