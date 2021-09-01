September starts off with chilly morning temperatures, nice and mild afternoons

Temperature readings are chilly to begin Wednesday morning.

by Briana Bermensolo

Chilly this morning for the first day of school for students in Kennewick! An early morning Frost Advisory for counties in Northeastern Washington. Bundle up again as you head out the door. 70s, sunshine and mild this afternoon. Warm-up ahead to finish the week and upper 80s for the start of the long weekend. Air quality has been improving this week, good levels in Tri-Cities. Moderate air quality in Yakima this morning. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until noon today.

…AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY…

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality

Alert…in effect until noon PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the

region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to

remain at unhealthy levels.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate

heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health

problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it

is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung

condition.

