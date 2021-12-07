Serial porch pirate arrested in Yakima after eluding police

by Dylan Carter

Yakima Police Department provides an image of one porch pirate who recently stole from a Yakima home.

YAKIMA, Wash. — With community members gearing up for Christmas by ordering gifts online, a prolific porch pirate—someone who steals unattended packages from outside of local homes—has been tracked down and arrested by law enforcement in Yakima.

According to the Yakima Police Department, the station has received a plethora of calls about someone stealing packages from homes in Yakima and Union Gap. After investigating the disappearances, authorities identified a 33-year-old woman as their primary suspect.

She was spotted by a YPD Property Crimes Unit detective on the afternoon of Monday, December 6 with a stolen car near 14 S 11th Ave. the detective pursued the suspect, but quickly fell back after she escaped in the suspect vehicle.

Around 9:30 p.m. that night, she was spotted once again, leading to another pursuit. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned on the 10-block of S 14th Ave. After receiving a tip from a concerned community member, officers found her hiding near a dumpster in the area.

During her arrest, officers recovered shaved keys and 12 debit/credit cards—none of which belonged to the suspect. YPD detectives are working to acquire a search warrant for the 1997 Honda Accord. They suspect more stolen goods are locked inside the vehicle.

“We anticipate more charges following the search warrant on the vehicle,” YPD Captain Jay Seely said. “This suspect has an extensive criminal history involving theft. I can’t of too many things more frustrating than a package thief, especially around this time of year.”

The suspect, who hasn’t been publically identified, was booked into the Yakima County Jail for two counts of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property to the second degree.

