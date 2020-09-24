Serious injury crash at Rose and Offner in Walla Walla

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla police say an elderly woman was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Rose Street and Offner Road.

Police say about 3:15 p.m., the woman was going eastbound on Rose when she stopped to make a left-hand turn onto Offner by crossing two lanes of traffic.

Sgt. Eric Knudson tells KAPP-KVEW one car on the inside westbound lane of Rose yielded so that the woman could make the turn, but the car on the outside lane did not yield and struck the woman’s car on the passenger side. Knudson said the vehicle that struck the woman’s car had the right of way.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Her condition was not immediately available.

The Washington State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

Traffic alert in Walla Walla: WSP is assisting WWPD with a serious injury collision at the intersection of Rose St. and Offner St. One lane is blocked on Rose. pic.twitter.com/P7aBwVg9w7 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) September 24, 2020