Seven-hour standoff ends in nonviolent arrest in Pasco

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — After a day-long standoff, Pasco Police and the Regional SWAT team arrested Daniel Ramiro Mendoza at a house on the 800-block of Road 56 .

Mendoza reportedly entered the home at about 9:30 a.m. while evading police.

Police arrested him at about 5:15 p.m. in a nonviolent resolution.

They booked him into Franklin County Jail for Unlawful Imprisonment and First-Degree Rape.

Bail is not set at this time.

If you have any additional information about this case, call (509) 628-0333 about case 20-33120.

