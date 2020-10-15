Several buildings ‘struck by gunfire’ in Sunnyside shooting

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Sunnyside police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in which several buildings were struck by gunfire.

Officers responded about 10:45 a.m. to reports of shots fired near South Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue, where they found shell casings at the scene, according to a news release. No injuries were reported.

Police said one vehicle has been seized as evidence and two people have been detained in connection with the shooting. The case is under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.