Several chances of wet weather ahead this week -Kristin

Waking up to a little freezing fog in spots, especially along the foothills of the Blues and along the eastern slopes. Starting the day off with plenty of clouds and a little drizzle or even a snow flurry possible mainly east. Turning partly sunny by afternoon, but staying chilly in the upper 30’s.

Grab your umbrella out the door Tuesday morning with spotty rain showers possible. A wintry mix is even expected for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. The wet weather won’t last long with some sunshine returning by afternoon. It will turn a bit breezy behind the system with highs in the low 40’s.

Wednesday will start off dry with rain showers moving in by late morning into the afternoon. Back to drier weather on Thursday. Temperatures will climb above average for much of the week with highs in the low to mid 40’s Tuesday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday we will climb into the low 50’s with another rain chance Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.