Several eastern Washington counties approved to advance to phase 3
STEVENS CO., Wash. — Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties were approved to advance to phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan on Friday.
These counties submitted their requests to the state earlier this week. Meantime, Whitman County submitted their request to advance to phase 3 on Friday.
During phase 3, the following can resume:
- Groups of up to 50 people can gather
- Restaurants can open at 75 percent capacity
- Bars can open at 25 percent capacity
- Outdoor group sports activities (5-50 people) can resume
- Recreational facilities can resume at 50 percent capacity.
- Movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity
- Libraries can resume operations
- Museums can resume operations
- All other business activities not yet listed except for nightclubs and events with greater than 50 people
Governor Jay Inslee and Health Secretary John Wiesman also approved several other counties to advance to the next eligible phase.
Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties were approved to move to phase 2. King County was approved to move into a modified version of phase 1.