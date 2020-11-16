Several more rain chances to start the week -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s a soggy start to the week with light rain showers spilling into the area. A warm front is moving through the Pacific Northwest with snow levels rising – this morning starting off around 4,000 feet. The wet weather won’t last long today with drier conditions by late morning into the afternoon. Staying mainly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40’s.

The wind will return on Tuesday with the majority of the area looking at gusts 20 to 30 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for the foothills of the Blues from 4AM until 4PM Tuesday where gusts could be as high as 50 MPH. It will be a dry start Tuesday morning with scattered rain showers developing again after 11AM. On and off rain showers possible through the evening. We will have a brief break from the rain overnight Tuesday with another rain chance possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will be jumping above average by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50’s (average is near 50 degrees).

Drying out with sunshine finally returning Thursday into the upcoming weekend. But, it will be turning cooler with mid to upper 40’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.