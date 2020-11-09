Several rain chances ahead this week -Kristin

Happy Monday!

A few spots have fallen into the teens out the door, so bundle up! The morning starts off sunny with clouds building in by lunchtime into the afternoon. Look for highs today in the low to mid 40’s. Rain develops after 9PM tonight at the lower elevations with snow in Cascades and eastern slopes.

Our Tuesday morning commute will be dry with a few showers popping up from time to time later in the morning into the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. The afternoon will be a little warmer with highs close to 50 degrees. Quiet weather ahead for Veterans Day into Thursday. Our next rain chance arrives for the upcoming weekend. Rain showers will develop Friday and continue both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the low 50’s.