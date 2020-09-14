Several Tri-Cities Airport flights canceled due to smoke

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Several flights at the Tri-Cities airport were canceled over the weekend and Monday morning due to smoky skies and poor visibility.

Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft tells KAPP-KVEW ‘several’ flights over the weekend were canceled, however it was not immediately known exactly how many.

On Monday morning, the 8:56 a.m. flight coming from Seattle was canceled.

Similarly out of Spokane, flights heading to Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco have been grounded due to smoky skies.

Washington state is entrenched in ‘hazardous’ air quality, with many businesses closing their doors early, and schools making changes.

To monitor the most up-to-date flight tracking, visit www.flytricities.com. Airport Director Buck Taft recommends checking that site, or giving the airline a call.

