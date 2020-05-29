Several Washington campgrounds reopening Monday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced camping will resume in 22 counties starting Monday.
The reopening applies to campgrounds and various marine facilities; cabins, yurts and other overnight accommodations will remain closed until further notice. Group campgrounds will also remain closed.
“This is an important milestone for the public and for parks,” said State Parks and Recreation Commission Director, Don Hoch. “This year, it’s especially important for Washingtonians to have access to outdoor recreation. We know that access to the outdoors is good for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Camping is a big part of that outdoor experience.”
The following campgrounds will reopen on June 1:
- Beacon Rock
- Belfair
- Blake Island
- Cape Disappointment (50 percent capacity)
- Curlew Lake
- Fields Spring
- Grayland Beach
- Hope Island – Mason
- Ike Kinswa
- Jarrell Cove
- Kitsap Memorial
- Lake Easton
- Lake Sylvia
- Lewis and Clark
- Lewis and Clark Trail
- Manchester
- McMicken Island
- Millersylvania
- Mount Spokane
- Nine Mile Recreation Area
- Ocean City
- Pacific Beach
- Potholes
- Potlach
- Rainbow Falls
- Riverside
- Scenic Beach
- Schafer
- Seaquest
- Steamboat Rock
- Sun Lakes- Dry Falls
- Twanoh
- Twin Harbors
- Wanapum Recreation Area
Campers are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time. Those can be made here.