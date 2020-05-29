Several Washington campgrounds reopening Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced camping will resume in 22 counties starting Monday.

The reopening applies to campgrounds and various marine facilities; cabins, yurts and other overnight accommodations will remain closed until further notice. Group campgrounds will also remain closed.

“This is an important milestone for the public and for parks,” said State Parks and Recreation Commission Director, Don Hoch. “This year, it’s especially important for Washingtonians to have access to outdoor recreation. We know that access to the outdoors is good for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Camping is a big part of that outdoor experience.”

The following campgrounds will reopen on June 1:

Beacon Rock

Belfair

Blake Island

Cape Disappointment (50 percent capacity)

Curlew Lake

Fields Spring

Grayland Beach

Hope Island – Mason

Ike Kinswa

Jarrell Cove

Kitsap Memorial

Lake Easton

Lake Sylvia

Lewis and Clark

Lewis and Clark Trail

Manchester

McMicken Island

Millersylvania

Mount Spokane

Nine Mile Recreation Area

Ocean City

Pacific Beach

Potholes

Potlach

Rainbow Falls

Riverside

Scenic Beach

Schafer

Seaquest

Steamboat Rock

Sun Lakes- Dry Falls

Twanoh

Twin Harbors

Wanapum Recreation Area

Campers are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time. Those can be made here.

