Sex offender accidentally released from Franklin County Jail recaptured

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco man and convicted Level 3 sex offender who escaped the Franklin County Corrections Center on Monday has been recaptured.

According to Commander Rick Rochleau with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Jose Carcamo, who was being held on assault charges, was accidentally released from the jail just after noon when he claimed to be a different inmate who was set to be released.

Later on, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Carcamo was at an apartment complex in Kennewick. Police found him and he was taken in to custody around 7 p.m.

Carcamo was rebooked into the Franklin County Jail and may face more charges because of his escape.

He was previously convicted of child molestation in January 2005. Level 3 sex offenders are considered ‘high risk’ to sexually reoffend in the community, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.