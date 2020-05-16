Shaking felt across the Inland Northwest; authorities unclear of cause

Emily Oliver

Did you feel that shaking? People are asking about what they thought was an earthquake in the Spokane Valley area.

Others near Davenport are wondering about a possible explosion.

4 News Now reached out to to several local agencies to learn more, but it seems no one can pinpoint the cause.

According to a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, several callers have reported what they thought was an explosion near Davenport. The Sheriff’s Office is looking into the reports but couldn’t provide any information.

The National Weather Service in Spokane also didn’t have any information to give.

According to USGS, the most recent earthquake in the area took place in Cascade, Idaho, shortly after 10:30 a.m. (PT). Even then, it was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake, which NWS employees say wouldn’t be strong enough to feel all the way in Spokane.

This is a developing story.

