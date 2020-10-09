Share feedback on plans for Kennewick waterfront starting Saturday

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The public can help shape the future of the historic waterfront district in Kennewick by providing feedback on two potential community-guided development approaches.

The historic waterfront district includes the port’s Clover Island, Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village, The Willows and Cable Greens development sites.

The public can review preliminary concepts and share feedback online starting Oct. 10 through Oct. 18.

A virtual presentation of the concepts will be held Monday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m.

The Port of Kennewick’s Historic Waterfront District Master Plan will prioritize the next 15 to 20 years of activities, amenities, and improvements at Clover Island and port-owned property on the north side of Columbia Drive, between Clover Island Drive and the Cable Bridge.

For more information, click here.

