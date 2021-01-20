Shark Tank seeks Season 13 participants, opens casting

Do you have a business or product that deserves more recognition? Are you prepared to make a sales pitch that can alter the course of your life? If you answered yes to these questions, you may be ready for an appearance on Season 13 of “Shark Tank!”

ABC’s hit television show “Shark Tank” is looking to add participants for its upcoming season. For those unfamiliar with the 4-time Emmy Award-winning program, “Shark Tank” is a one-of-a-kind television show in which a team of highly-successful investors listens to pitches from ordinary business owners.

Participants pitch their product or business to the team of ‘sharks’ that includes Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec. Shark, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. Each of these highly-successful individuals holds a certain level of respect for their incredible careers as entrepreneurs.

Participants get the opportunity to pitch their business and attempt to sell a share of their business to a shark for a sum of money, which is generally used to take a step forward. For some, that means securing enough capital to jumpstart a portion of their business. For others, it provides an opportunity to expand.

Regardless of the context, “Shark Tank” is an extraordinary experience that helps to jumpstart entrepreneurial careers for years to come.

The Shark Tank Casting team is currently seeking participants nationwide. They’re on a quest to “discover the next group of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who can pitch their breakthrough business products and companies to the Sharks in hopes of landing investment funds.”

Casting for Season 13 of the show is being held virtually because of the pandemic. Applications are open until the end of June. Those interested in participating can click here for more information.

