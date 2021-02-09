Sheriff: 1 reported missing in Kittitas County avalanche

Q13 by Q13

10 P.M. UPDATE:

Authorities are searching for a missing snowmobiler after reports of an avalanche in the French Cabin Creek area in Kittitas County.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue crews were called Monday afternoon to the Knox Creek Trailhead. One person was reported missing in the avalanche.

Deputies asked the public to stay out of the area while searchers looked for the missing person.

Firefighters with Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 said they were assisting in the search for the missing snowmobiler. No further details have been released.

Deputies said avalanche danger was very high for the last few weeks across the Western United States.

