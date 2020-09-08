Sheriff: One home burns in Kahlotus area; evacuations underway

David Mann

KAHLOTUS, Wash. — One home and at least one outbuilding in the Kahlotus area burned in a wildfire Monday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said evacuations were underway from State Route 263 south to Snake River Road.

Deputies said Public Works was in the process of closing Pasco-Kahlotus Road from Overturf Road to State Route 263. Overturf Road was also closed.

There was no estimate for when roads would be back open.

