Car fire spreads to six RVs, kills cat in Benton City

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.:

Fire crews have control of a fire that broke out at Beach RV in Benton City Thursday morning.

Six RVs burned; two are considered a total loss.

According to Benton County Fire District #2, a car fire spread to the RVs.

No one was injured, however the campground’s manager tells KAPP-KVEW a cat died in the fire.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently on scene of a fire involving multiple RVS in Benton City.

The Department posted on Facebook around 8 a.m. Thursday morning that there were several camp trailers on fire at the Beach RV campground.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area. 1st St. and Babs Ave. are currently open.

This is a developing story.

