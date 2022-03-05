UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Milton-Freewater shooting

by Margo Cady

UPDATE 3/7/22 @ 10:05 a.m. –The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the case of a Milton-Freewater shooting.

According to UCSO, 18-year-old Jason Samuel Warner was the victim of a shooting on Saturday, March 5th. The incident was the aftermath of an argument.

Warner had been transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington by a private car prior to law enforcement arrival. Warner later died at St. Mary’s.

In a press release, UCSO identified Manuel Adam Peralez Jr., a 19-year-old from Walla Walla, as a single suspect in the case.

Peralez was reported to have walked into the Milton-Freewater Police Department on Sunday, March 6th. Multiple agencies were notified, and probable cause was made for his arrest.

Peraliz was arrested for Murder in the 2nd degree and booked into Umatilla County Jail in Pendelton, Oregon.

Officials are still investigating the incident further.

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says an early morning shooting has killed one person.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th, UCSO was dispatched to the 84000-block of Yellow Jacket Road. Initial calls reported there were gun shots in the area, and possibly victims from the shooting.

Several agencies responded to the initial dispatch, including UCSO, Oregon State Police, Milton-Freewater Police, Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, and Walla Walla Police.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed that an 18-year-old male from Milton-Freewater was shot. He had been transported by a private vehicle to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.

Shortly after the victim arrived at St. Mary’s, he was pronounced dead.

According to UCSO, the man had been involved in a confrontation at the residence with another man. That confrontation then led to the shooting.

At this time, UCSO says there is no threat to the immediate public and the incident is an isolated event. Officials say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

