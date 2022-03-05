Shooting in Milton-Freewater kills 18-year-old

by Margo Cady

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says an early morning shooting has killed one person.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th, UCSO was dispatched to the 84000-block of Yellow Jacket Road. Initial calls reported there were gun shots in the area, and possibly victims from the shooting.

Several agencies responded to the initial dispatch, including UCSO, Oregon State Police, Milton-Freewater Police, Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, and Walla Walla Police.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed that an 18-year-old male from Milton-Freewater was shot. He had been transported by a private vehicle to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.

Shortly after the victim arrived at St. Mary’s, he was pronounced dead.

According to UCSO, the man had been involved in a confrontation at the residence with another man. That confrontation then led to the shooting.

At this time, UCSO says there is no threat to the immediate public and the incident is an isolated event. Officials say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.