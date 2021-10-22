Shooting suspect arrested after house party turns violent in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning, after Moises Silva, 23, allegedly shot at someone during a party.
Police responded to the 7900 block of W 5th Ave. around 12:19 a.m., for reports of an assault with a weapon.
RELATED: Three arrests made in trailer park shooting, KPD investigation underway
The Kennewick Police Department says witnesses confirmed the assault happened during a party at the residence.
Silva is alleged to have shot at another man inside the residence, and outside of the house, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
Investigators say it’s unknown if anyone was injured during the shooting. Police have alerted local hospitals about the possibility of a shooting victim seeking treatment.
Silva, who is from Pasco, was arrested by the Pasco Police Department and the Kennewick Police Department.
RELATED: Man shot twice in Kennewick, transported to area hospital
Police say the 23-year-old has been booked into the Benton County Jail for second degree assault.
The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- 5-year-old boy ejected, suffers head trauma in Wapato collision
- Benton County Sheriff won’t impose vaccine mandate for his staff
- ‘Bomb cyclone’ over Pacific will target drought-stricken Washington, Oregon
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.