Shooting suspect arrested after house party turns violent in Kennewick

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning, after Moises Silva, 23, allegedly shot at someone during a party.

Police responded to the 7900 block of W 5th Ave. around 12:19 a.m., for reports of an assault with a weapon.

RELATED: Three arrests made in trailer park shooting, KPD investigation underway

The Kennewick Police Department says witnesses confirmed the assault happened during a party at the residence.

Silva is alleged to have shot at another man inside the residence, and outside of the house, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Investigators say it’s unknown if anyone was injured during the shooting. Police have alerted local hospitals about the possibility of a shooting victim seeking treatment.

Silva, who is from Pasco, was arrested by the Pasco Police Department and the Kennewick Police Department.

RELATED: Man shot twice in Kennewick, transported to area hospital

Police say the 23-year-old has been booked into the Benton County Jail for second degree assault.

The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.