Shooting threat written inside Chinook Middle School bathroom

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Extra officers will be at Chinook Middle School on Friday after a written shooting threat was written inside a seventh-grade girl’s restroom.

According to the school it said, “I’m going to shoot up the school Friday – 8th grader girl.” The school reported the threat to police and their school’s security team is looking at video to see who wrote the threat.

The extra police presence will be as a precaution.

“We want students to feel safe at school and eliminate disruptions to the learning environment, but we need your help,” the school said. “We encourage you to speak with your children about the seriousness of making threats, even as a joke. Any students caught making threats may face possible criminal charges and expulsion from school.”

Last month two other threats were made about Chinook Middle School — one through an anonymous Snapchat account.

