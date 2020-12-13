Shoplifter arrested in Kennewick after brandishing knife

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested Thomas Lecompte, 35, Saturday evening after brandishing a knife while shoplifting at Fred Meyer.

Police were called to Fred Meyer on W 10th Ave. around 5:42 p.m. for a “Strong Arm Robbery.”

Police say Lecompte brandished the knife to employees after being caught stealing.

Kennewick Police were able to locate Lecompte shortly after he ran from the store and took him into custody.

Police say no one was injured due to this incident.

Lecompte was booked into the Benton County Jail.

