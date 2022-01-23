Shots fired in Pasco neighborhood after car drives through backyard

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — A dispute turned dangerous after two brothers got in an argument on Saturday, officials say.

Pasco Police Department (PPD) was dispatched to the area of North 17th Avenue and Court Street around 2:24 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said that a man rammed his car through a fence and into the backyard of his brother’s home. According to PPD, the homeowner then fired warning shots into the ground, at which point the man got back into his car and left the scene.

The suspect who rammed his car through the fence has not been located, and officials are still investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

PPD says they will not be pressing charges to the homeowner who fired gun shots at this time, since preliminary evidence alleges he acted in self-defense.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and reference Pasco case number 22-02148.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.