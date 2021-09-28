Shower activity through midnight tonight, with scattered showers then clearing for your chilly Tuesday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday evening!

A chilly and wet day today. Showers will continue for the Mid-Columbia until Midnight or so tonight. We’ll have scattered showers throughout all of our areas after Midnight to the late morning hours on Tuesday. Clearing should set in after that.

Highs for your Tuesday will be chilly, in the mid to upper 60’s. We could see some more light rain in the Yakima Valley and Ellensburg areas Wednesday afternoon to Thursday.

Winds will be 10-20mph through tomorrow afternoon, and will wane with the clearing.

Our weekend will be in the mid to lower 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

