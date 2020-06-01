Shower chance early Monday, afternoon sunshine -Kristin

Happy Monday!

A weak disturbance is moving in from the south bringing clouds and a few rain showers to the area this morning. The best chance of light rain showers will be from the Tri-Cities and areas east into the foothills of the Blues. The rain won’t last long with sunshine back this afternoon. Look for highs today around average in the upper 70’s.

Quiet and sunny weather ahead Tuesday through Thursday with a warm-up. We will see afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80’s Tuesday and low 80’s Wednesday and Thursday. Unsettled weather returns to the Pacific Northwest Friday into the weekend.