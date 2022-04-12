Showers and cold temperatures continue today, mountain snow likely Tuesday! -Briana

by Briana Bermensolo

Cool and unsettled weather continues for the rest of this week! A lot of variations of weather have already been packed into the past 48 hours. High temperatures in the 30s and 40s Tuesday. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees cooler than normal today and tomorrow. A few showers over the next couple of days, as well. Snow continues in the mountains. Temperatures will drop below freezing the next several nights. Make sure to protect sensitive plants!

