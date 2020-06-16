Showers move out early in the week, temperatures heat up

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

The start the work week brought showers all across the pacific northwest Monday morning and that low pressure system continues to move from the coast east into our area. That consistent rainfall is passing with some showers continuing through the evening and some scattered showers possible overnight Monday. Tomorrow things will clear out but we can’t rule out an isolated shower here or there. Winds will also pick up into Tuesday hitting 20 to 25 miles per hour in some areas. By Wednesday skies will be clear with some light cloud coverage and sun back around – with a light breeze. We will see that for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight temperatures dropping into the high 40’s and low 50’s. By this weekend we will see temps in the high 80’s to mid 90’s. Some cloud coverage will continue but mainly sunshine once this system moves out tomorrow night.

