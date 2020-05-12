Showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday -Kristin

Kristin Walls
Posted:
Updated:
by Kristin Walls

Happy Tuesday!

It’s a soggy start to the morning with scattered rain showers and a few heavy downpours moving through the area. If you are going to be out and about, keep the umbrella near-by. Dodging more rain showers by lunchtime into the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but you could get caught in a shower or even a thunderstorm. Within any storm, gusty winds and heavy downpours will be possible. It will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

The area will stay a bit unsettled over the next few days. Look for a stray shower Wednesday with spotty showers returning on Thursday. Back to sunshine Friday with another round of wet weather late Saturday into Sunday.

