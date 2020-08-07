Showtimes released for Tri-Cities drive-in movies

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Parks and recreation departments in Pasco, Kennewick and Richland have announced the dates for the first-ever Tri-Cities Carpool Cinema.

Families are invited to watch good old-fashioned drive-in movies in all three cities on an 11′ by 19′ LED board with audio sent directly to their car radios, city officials say.

Each showing is $15 per carload and includes a large bag of pre-packaged popcorn. Tickets need to be pre-purchased online.

Carloads must be of the same household, and families are encouraged to bring additional drinks and snacks. No RVs or trailers are allowed.

Restrooms will be available but at a limited capacity.

City officials say this type of event has been approved by the Gov. Inslee’s office and Benton-Franklin Health District.

Here are the dates, showtimes and locations:

Pasco: Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association Parking Lot – 6160 Burden Blvd.

Friday , August 21, 8:30 p.m.

August 21, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 22 8:30 p.m.

**Tickets available now.

Kennewick: Columbia Park 20 Acres – 2305 Columbia Park Trail

Friday, August 28, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 29, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 29, 8:30 p.m.

**Tickets available now.

Richland: Columbia Point Marina Parking Lot – 660 Columbia Point Drive

Friday, September 11, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 12, 9 a.m.

Saturday, September 12, 8:30 p.m.

**Tickets available on August 24, 2020.

For more information including movie titles and and ticketing, visit https://www.facebook.com/TriCitiesCarpoolCinema.

