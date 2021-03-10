Silver alert cancelled after Grandview senior is found dead in Sunnyside

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Sources familiar with the situation say that the 77-year-old man reported missing out of Grandview was found deceased in Sunnyside on Wednesday. It had been over a week since any of his four children had seen or heard from him.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a silver alert earlier in the week as the man, Eddie Jasso, expressed early signs of dementia. His son told KAPP-KVEW that they were afraid that he had a stroke or left the house in confusion and needed help.

KAPP-KVEW sources say that Jasso’s body was recovered off of Independence Rd. in Sunside inside his 1995 S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck. Very few details about Jasso’s passing were revealed, but sources say that it seemed as if he veered off the road.

RELATED: Yakima police search for runaway teens

Last Thursday, Jasso’s youngest daughter visited his house to drop off a meal. She was surprised that he wasn’t home, noting that he usually wanted to be in bed during the early evening. Jasso’s daughter returned several days later with groceries for her father but discovered that everything in the home was exactly as she left it. This is when it became apparent that something was wrong.

Just days ago, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office deployed its aerial unit to search for Jasso from the sky, but came up empty without any additional leads.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available to the public.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RELATED: 93-year-old Toppenish man dies after three-car accident

RELATED: Slide stolen from Pasco playground recovered three months later

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.