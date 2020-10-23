Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Nine Mile Falls man

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Nine Mile Falls man who has dementia.

Washington State Patrol issued the alert Friday morning, after 72-year-old Dennis Burgi went missing from his home.

Burgi was last seen leaving driving away from his Nine Mile Falls home in a grey 2005 Nissan Frontier with license plate number B46670F around 1 a.m. Friday.

He is 5’8″, 210 pounds and has blue eyes.

If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.