Silver Alert: Southern Oregon man with dementia headed north in a White Toyota

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

TACOMA, Wash. — A Silver Alert was issued for George Black, an 80-year-old man with dementia who was due home by Tuesday afternoon and has not been heard from since.

Authorities say that his Safeway card was recently used in Vancouver, WA and again in Tacoma, WA since his disappearance.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Black stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 180 lbs. He is a white male with thin, grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown leather boots.

Local deputies summarized that the man left his home on Twin Hills Road in Jefferson City, OR at 3:00 p.m. on December 7, and was expected home by 4:00 p.m. He never returned to his residence; causing great concern for those close to him.

The suspect vehicle in question is a White 2009 Toyota Sienna with the Oregon license plate No. 060JUR.

If you have any information to contribute, you can contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 584-6276 or contact 9-1-1 immediately. The Silver Alert was formally issued on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol, as well as authorities with the Oregon State Police, are searching for Mr. Black.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are announced.

