Silverwood delays opening of upcoming season

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Photo: Silverwood Theme Park

ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park has delayed the opening of its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter posted online, owner Gary Norton said an opening date has not been set, but staff is continuing to monitor the situation and will set a date at another time.

Season ticket holders who do not use their passes by September 27 will automatically have their tickets rolled over to the 2021 season. If you are able to use your tickets this summer, the theme park will extend a special discounted rate for 2021 pass renewal.

If you have purchased day passes for the upcoming season and are unable to use them, the theme park will automatically roll the expiration date to September 26, 2021.

“We appreciate your continued support of our loyal guests for over 30 years,” Norton said. “Thank you for trusting us with your family’s special memories and for understanding as we navigate this crisis.’

Learn more about tickets here.

Comments

comments