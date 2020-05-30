Silverwood Theme Park is reopening this weekend

ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach water park will be back open May 30 and 31. Daily operation will begin June 6.

The parks have been approved to resume operations by Idaho state leaders and local health officials under phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

“Safety is our number one priority, and that is why we have developed extensive social distancing and cleaning protocols to reduce the risks to guests and employees as much as possible during their time at the park,” Silverwood’s website says.

Silverwood will be taking the following steps to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus:

All employees will be provided with one CopperSafe mask and will be required to wear a mask for the entirety of their shifts each day. Reusable replacement masks will be provided for employees if they lose their complimentary CopperSafe mask.

The theme park will be operating at a controlled, reduced capacity to allow families to maintain social distancing guidelines.

In order to control capacity, starting May 23rd, all tickets sold will be reservation only and require purchasers to select the date of their visit.

People who reduce person-to-person contact by purchasing tickets online will save up to $20 off the gate price.

Season passes and tickets purchased prior to May 23 can be used any operating day of Silverwood’s 2020 season. Reservations are only required for tickets purchased after May 23.

For more details, visit Silverwood’s website.

Tomorrow is opening day for both Silverwood and Boulder Beach! We can't wait to see you. (Avalanche Mountain, Ricochet… Posted by Silverwood Theme Park on Friday, May 29, 2020

