Silverwood Theme Park to reopen May 30

ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park will reopen on May 30, and Boulder Beach water park will reopen on June 6.

According to the theme park, Idaho and the health district cleared them to reopen during phase three of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.

Silverwood says it will implement extensive social distancing and cleaning protocols, including complimentary face masks for visitors and reducing park capacity. Starting May 23, all tickets sold will be reservation only, and Silverwood encourages purchases to be made online to limit person-to-person interaction.

Season passes and tickets purchased before May 23 can be used any operating day of the 2020 season.

Other changes at the park include what will appear to be longer lines for rides—the park will keep visitors socially distanced in queues, as well as wipe down rollercoaster cars between cycles. Additionally, hand sanitizer stations will be placed around each of the attractions.

Most retail venues will be cashless, and seating areas will be rearranged.

