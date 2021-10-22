Single mother shot in Toppenish recovers from brain damage

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Zaida Robledo, GoFundMe

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A single mother with three children is recovering from brain trauma that she suffered when a suspect shot her in front of her home earlier this month.

On Sunday, October 3, Iridian “Iris” Robledo Viramontes was shot outside of her Toppenish home. She was brought to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead. However, the hospital staff was able to revive her and transport her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for additional treatment.

Two weeks later, Viramontes remains in the hospital while her three children—5-years-old, 1-year and 8-months, and 4-months-old—anxiously await her return. She is the sole provider for these children

RELATED: Toppenish shooting upgraded to homicide after teenage girl dies

The victim’s sister, Zaida Robledo, created a GoFundMe campaign to supplement the financial burden of her sister’s medical costs.

“She was doing it all on her own, playing both roles: mom and dad,” Zaida said. “We ask you guys to help in any way you can, by donating, sharing, or keeping my sister in your prayers. All we can do is pray and wait.”

At the time this article is being published, they have raised just $350 of their $10,000 goal. Viramontes is financially responsible for her three children and faces medical expenses for spending at least two weeks in a Seattle hospital.

If you are interested in visiting her GoFundMe page, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima man accused of breaking no-contact order to kidnap infant

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.