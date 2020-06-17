Sinkhole shuts down I-82 eastbound near Zillah

ZILLAH, Wash. — A sinkhole closed I-82 eastbound at milepost 54 near Zillah on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said a broken catch basin and culvert caused severe erosion damage in the median and under the road surface.

As of 5:12 p.m., crews were on scene to assess the extent of the damage. The estimated time to open the roadway was unknown.

Alternate routes around this closure are US 97 to SR 22 to SR 223, then back onto I-82. Another option is I-82 exit 50 to SR 22 to SR 223, then back on to I-82.

