Sit Means Sit hosts an adoption event for shelter dogs on Sunday

Three shelters are teaming up in Tri-Cities to help dogs find their forever homes for the holidays.

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash.– All dogs deserve a home for Christmas and Sit Means Sit Tri-Cities is on a mission to help shelter dogs find a home this holiday.

Sit Means Sit is partnering with three local shelters to promote “We’ll all be home for Christmas.”

Sunday, December 5th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find the perfect addition to your family.

At the event, you can also bring your fur babies to meet Santa. Sit Means Sit posted on Facebook that Santa will be there for the whole event and arrive at 8:30 a.m. for the shy puppies. You can wait in line or reserve your spot ahead of time by calling 509-987-1990.

“You can also purchase a paw-sitively great gift for your furry pal, win an awesome prize in one of many raffles provided by local businesses, and enjoy gourmet hot dogs and more dished up by Doggy Style Gourmet,” said Sit Means Sit.

