NEW INFO: Pasco Police give update on officer involved shooting

by Margo Cady

Officers gather behind crime scene tape on Lewis Street in Pasco. March 13, 2022.

UPDATE AT 5:03 P.M. ON 3/13/2022 — Pasco Police Department (PPD) has released new information related to the officer involved shooting that happened on 6th Avenue in Pasco Sunday.

According to PPD, officers were dispatched to an altercation between two men near 6th Avenue and West Lewis Street around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports said one was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, a man was lying on the ground with visible stab wounds. PPD then began treating his wounds, but he later died on scene because of his injuries.

An additional two officers on scene attempted to contact another man on scene who was armed with a knife, but he charged at the officers. After an attempt at de-escalation tactics, the man continued to advance towards officers.

That’s when an officer shot at the suspect, hitting him with at least one round. Officers then attempted to give the suspect medical aid, according to PPD.

Officials then secured the area, and turned the investigation over to the Special Investigations Unit.

The following article has been left unaltered from it’s original publication.

PASCO, Wash. — A large section of Lewis Street in east Pasco is closed for an investigation involving an officer shooting.

Kennewick Police Commander Randy Maynard said that the Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate the case.

Maynard said that the initial call came in around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 13th. Pasco Police Department (PPD) was dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue and Lewis Street for a civil disturbance and weapons sighting in the area.

PPD arrived at the scene to find a man in the street, who officials now report is dead. Investigations are ongoing about how this man died.

Shortly after, officers were approached by another man who they think is a potential suspect in the case. The suspect reportedly assaulted officers, leading to an officer involved shooting.

Officials say the suspect sustained at least one gun shot wound. The suspect was then transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

The Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

