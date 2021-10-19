SIU identifies DUI suspect who rammed into Kennewick PD officers & patrol cars over the weekend

by Dylan Carter

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Kennewick, WA on October 16, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Following up on their investigation into a DUI suspect who slammed into Kennewick patrol cars and police officers on Saturday, October 16, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which oversees critical situations in the Tri-Cities has identified the man who was responsible.

The suspect who was shot and arrested for crashing into numerous patrol vehicles is 33-year-old Richard E. Cook, the SIU confirmed on Monday.

At 4:06 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Kennewick Police Department received initial reports of a potential DUI driver near the 4400-block of W 10th Ave after his vehicle was spotted running a red light and swerving across lanes. Responding officers recognized the vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, from complaints earlier in the day including reckless driving and a hit-and-run.

Kennewick police officers say that they attempted to stop Cook, who fled from them upon contact. These officers were unable to pursue Cook due to laws recently passed by WA state legislators.

After another Kennewick police officer recognized the vehicle while arriving in the area, Cook rammed into the KPD patrol car at least twice. He then attempted to flee once more, striking two other patrol vehicles before narrowly missing another driver.

The SIU has determined that the suspect rammed his vehicle into the driver’s side door of Officer Dylan Markley’s patrol vehicle, who fired his sidearm and struck Cook in an attempt to prevent serious injury to other officers and bystanders.

Kennewick Police say that Cook came to a stop on W 10th Ave between S Edison and S Union Streets while Tri-City Regional SWAT was activated. Upon arrival, SWAT brought Cook into custody and transported him to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. He has since been moved to a trauma center in Seattle, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The first KPD officer to be struck by Cook’s vehicle was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital. Special investigators relieved the responding KPD officers from responsibility in this incident by 6:45 a.m. that morning. Their focus shifted to evidence collection, scene processing, and interviews; most of which were completed by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing news story. Another update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are announced.

